Charlie Sheen sued for allegedly exposing ex-lover to HIV
Charlie Sheen is once again being sued by a woman who claims the actor lied about being HIV-positive and exposed her to the virus during unprotected sex. Sheen is not officially named as the defendant in the lawsuit, but the plaintiff alleges the defendant gave a nationally-televised interview on November 17, 2015 to announce he was HIV-positive - which is the exact day Sheen made his announcement in an interview on the Today show.
