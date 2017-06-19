Charlie Sheen sued for allegedly expo...

Charlie Sheen sued for allegedly exposing ex-lover to HIV

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Boston Herald

Charlie Sheen is once again being sued by a woman who claims the actor lied about being HIV-positive and exposed her to the virus during unprotected sex. Sheen is not officially named as the defendant in the lawsuit, but the plaintiff alleges the defendant gave a nationally-televised interview on November 17, 2015 to announce he was HIV-positive - which is the exact day Sheen made his announcement in an interview on the Today show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 22 hr seabreezebaby 2,291
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada 23 hr seabreezebaby 3
hiv/aids chat room (May '13) Fri Man 29
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Jun 22 Paula 18
Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews Jun 14 alexa8 1
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Jun 1 Abdullah 201
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) May 29 Mike76502 49
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,347 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC