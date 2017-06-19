Charlie Sheen sued again for allegedly exposing ex to HIV
Charlie Sheen is being sued again by an ex who claims the "Two and a Half Men" star lied about his HIV. A lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court does not name Sheen or the plaintiff, but the documents, acquired by Us Weekly , say the defendant discussed his HIV on TV on November 17, 2015, and June 21, 2016, the same days as the actor's "Today" show interviews.
