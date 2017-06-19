Charlie Sheen sued again for allegedly exposing ex to HIV

Charlie Sheen is being sued again by an ex who claims the "Two and a Half Men" star lied about his HIV. A lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court does not name Sheen or the plaintiff, but the documents, acquired by Us Weekly , say the defendant discussed his HIV on TV on November 17, 2015, and June 21, 2016, the same days as the actor's "Today" show interviews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.