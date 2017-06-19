Centre of Awareness clears air about food supplement

The Centre of Awareness , a non-governmental organisation and a medicine manufacturing firm, has dismissed claims that it advertises and promotes its COA FS food supplement as a cure for HIV and AIDS. According to the centre, the product is registered with the Food and Drugs Authority as a food supplement that boosts the immune system and not a therapy for HIV and AIDS or a replacement for anti-retroviral drugs .

