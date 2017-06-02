CDC Outlines Options for HIV-Discordant Couples Who Want to Conceive
When the woman is HIV-positive, the couple can use autologous sperm intrauterine insemination to conceive without putting the man at risk. When the man is HIV-positive, the couple may choose to: Use highly active antiretroviral therapy to suppress HIV in the man and have condomless intercourse only near ovulation while the woman is using daily preexposure prophylaxis .
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|17 hr
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|May 27
|Maddmama
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|May 27
|felcity
|2,287
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
