C'bean Parliamentarians urged to scale up action against HIV and AIDS

16 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, is calling on the region's parliamentarians to scale up action in the fight against HIV and AIDS in the Caribbean.Chuck said that priority must be given to tackling stigma and discrimination against people living with AIDS, and removing legal and social barriers that drive the epidemic underground and limit access to prevention and treatment. He said parliamentarians must also support and advance actions for social protection of people living with HIV, and become advocates and ambassadors for HIV and AIDS in their communities, constituencies and in the Parliament.

