Caribbean Regulatory System recommends its first generic HIV drugs for regional sale

Tuesday

The Pan American Health Organization said four essential generic medicines for HIV treatment have been assessed and recommended for sale by the Caribbean Regulatory System in one of its first actions in advising governments on medicines regulation within the Caribbean Community . PAHO said that the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency and CRS recommended manufacturer versions of the four products, including Emtricitibine/Tenofovir and Tenofovir tablets, used in the treatment of HIV.

