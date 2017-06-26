Capping Medicaid threatens our abilit...

Capping Medicaid threatens our ability to care for poorest, sickest patients

The Senate Republicans, in their healthcare bill, follow the lead of their counterparts in the House, and slash Medicaid spending to enable the repeal of the Affordable Care Act's taxes on high investment income. Achieving that level of savings requires converting the program from an open-ended entitlement to a capped benefit, under either a per-capita cap or a block grant.

