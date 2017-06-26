Capping Medicaid threatens our ability to care for poorest, sickest patients
The Senate Republicans, in their healthcare bill, follow the lead of their counterparts in the House, and slash Medicaid spending to enable the repeal of the Affordable Care Act's taxes on high investment income. Achieving that level of savings requires converting the program from an open-ended entitlement to a capped benefit, under either a per-capita cap or a block grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sun
|seabreezebaby
|2,291
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Sun
|seabreezebaby
|3
|hiv/aids chat room (May '13)
|Jun 23
|Man
|28
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Jun 22
|Paula
|18
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC