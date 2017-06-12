Cancer and HIV patients and children ...

Cancer and HIV patients and children to benefit from PHARMAC

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

PHARMAC has announced the funding of five new treatments and wider use of over 30 existing treatments, which are set to benefit many New Zealanders from 1 July 2017. PHARMAC helps New Zealanders live healthier and better lives every day, and this package of medicines is set to help a lot of New Zealanders get the medicines they need, says Sarah Fitt, PHARMAC Director of Operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews Wed alexa8 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Jun 9 Bossy2980 2,288
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Jun 5 longbeachkidd 2
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Jun 1 Abdullah 201
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) May 29 Mike76502 49
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... May 24 Ben Ever 20
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) May 22 Picpic 3
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,791,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC