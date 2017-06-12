Cancer and HIV patients and children to benefit from PHARMAC

PHARMAC has announced the funding of five new treatments and wider use of over 30 existing treatments, which are set to benefit many New Zealanders from 1 July 2017. PHARMAC helps New Zealanders live healthier and better lives every day, and this package of medicines is set to help a lot of New Zealanders get the medicines they need, says Sarah Fitt, PHARMAC Director of Operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.