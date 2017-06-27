Bill would let youths consent to more...

Bill would let youths consent to more HIV treatments themselves

2017-06-27

Young adults would be able to consent without a parent's permission to receive preventative treatment for HIV infection or vaccinations for sexually transmitted diseases, under a proposal that lawmakers say would remove barriers to care and reduce the spread of infection. Sen. Julian Cyr and Rep. Jack Lewis, two newcomers to the Legislature this year, filed bills that would expand the minor consent law for HIV prevention.

