Andrew Chidgey, chief executive of Aids Concern Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
'It's not just a gay problem': head of Aids Concern Hong Kong says growing number of HIV cases a concern for whole of society Andrew Chidgey talks of challenges ahead for the city amid predictions of a 35 per cent surge in HIV cases by 2021 Andrew Chidgey has been the chief executive of Aids Concern Hong Kong since 2013. Originally from Somerset in England, he was formerly with British charity the Alzheimer's Society for 11 years as director of external affairs, working with former prime minister David Cameron's government on new initiatives to increase public awareness of Alzheimer's disease.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Bossy2980
|2,288
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 5
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May '17
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
