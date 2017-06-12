AHF Promotes a oeOne Community, One Lovea at Columbus Pride

World's largest AIDS organization, marking 30-year history of care and advocacy for people living with HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ community, will take part in more than two dozen Pride celebrations across the country AHF's "One Community, One Love" custom-wrapped bus is scheduled to appear in Pride parades in U.S. cities including Brooklyn ; Long Island ; Washington, DC ; Columbus, OH ; Houston ; New York City, NY ; San Diego ; Oakland, CA ; Dallas ; Atlanta, GA ; and Las Vegas . )-- AIDS Healthcare Foundation , the largest global AIDS organization, is proud to once again join the LGBTQ community in celebrating the 2017 Gay Pride season through its planned participation in more than two dozen Pride events across the country.

