Africa gets its first generic version...

Africa gets its first generic version of the most effective HIV drug

1 hr ago

The generic version of the most advanced drug against HIV has been introduced in Kenya, a first in Africa, where more than 25 million have the disease, the NGO Unitaid said Wednesday. The drug, Dolutegravir is the anti-retroviral drug of choice for those living with HIV in developed countries, but its high price has put it out of reach for most struggling with the disease in Africa.

Chicago, IL

