Africa gets its first generic version of the most effective HIV drug
The generic version of the most advanced drug against HIV has been introduced in Kenya, a first in Africa, where more than 25 million have the disease, the NGO Unitaid said Wednesday. The drug, Dolutegravir is the anti-retroviral drug of choice for those living with HIV in developed countries, but its high price has put it out of reach for most struggling with the disease in Africa.
