About 2,800 bicyclists completed the seven-day trek in support of these HIV services in California.

Nearly 2,800 cyclists mounted their bikes and strapped on their helmets in the fight against HIV. The AIDS/LifeCycle participants began a seven-day trek from San Francisco to Los Angeles, completing 545 miles and raising more than $15.1 million that went to the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and to HIV services at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

