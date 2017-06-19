About 2,800 bicyclists completed the seven-day trek in support of these HIV services in California.
Nearly 2,800 cyclists mounted their bikes and strapped on their helmets in the fight against HIV. The AIDS/LifeCycle participants began a seven-day trek from San Francisco to Los Angeles, completing 545 miles and raising more than $15.1 million that went to the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and to HIV services at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
