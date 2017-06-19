A recent study stresses the importanc...

A recent study stresses the importance of osteoporosis screening for HIV-positive men older than 50.

As they age, men who have HIV experience an increased fracture risk a decade earlier than HIV-negative men, aidsmap reports. Publishing their findings in the journal AIDS, researchers studied self-reported fracture data from the ongoing Multicenter AIDS Cohort Study cohort study on 1,221 men with HIV and 1,408 without the virus.

Chicago, IL

