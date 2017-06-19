6 members of Trump's HIV/AIDS advisor...

6 members of Trump's HIV/AIDS advisory board resign in protest

Six members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS resigned from the board in mid-June due to President Donald Trump's apparent lack of action regarding the HIV epidemic. former PACHA member Scott Schoettes said he and five of his colleagues left the council because they felt they were unable to actively combat the ongoing health crisis under the Trump administration.

