6 members of Trump's HIV/AIDS advisory board resign in protest
Six members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS resigned from the board in mid-June due to President Donald Trump's apparent lack of action regarding the HIV epidemic. former PACHA member Scott Schoettes said he and five of his colleagues left the council because they felt they were unable to actively combat the ongoing health crisis under the Trump administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 9
|Bossy2980
|2,288
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 5
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC