58000 HIV positive teachers in SA
Fifty-eight thousand teachers across the country are living with HIV - and there are eight new infections a day, according to new research released on Wednesday. There were 2 900 new infections in the sector in 2015, the year of the study by the Human Sciences Research Council, which equated to the eight new HIV infections every day, said the lead investigator, Professor Khangelani Zuma.
