$387,200 Fine from HHS Ocr for the Improper Disclosure of Phi to an...
On May 23, 2017, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights announced a settlement with St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center, part of the Mount Sinai Health System, to resolve allegations that protected health information had been improperly been disclosed to a patient's employer in one case, and a volunteer organization in another incident. St. Luke's operates the Institute for Advanced Medicine , which provides comprehensive health services to individuals living with HIV, AIDS and other chronic conditions.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|20 hr
|alexa8
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 9
|Bossy2980
|2,288
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 5
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
