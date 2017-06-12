$387,200 Fine from HHS Ocr for the Improper Disclosure of Phi to an...

On May 23, 2017, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights announced a settlement with St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center, part of the Mount Sinai Health System, to resolve allegations that protected health information had been improperly been disclosed to a patient's employer in one case, and a volunteer organization in another incident. St. Luke's operates the Institute for Advanced Medicine , which provides comprehensive health services to individuals living with HIV, AIDS and other chronic conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.