1990s HIV story still relevant, Arkansas lawyers told
A Philadelphia attorney on Thursday shared his experience defending a client with HIV in the 1990s and told members of the Arkansas Bar Association that the issues surrounding that case remain relevant today. On the second day of the association's annual meeting in Hot Springs, Alan Epstein took the stage in a conversational format with University of Arkansas School of Law Dean Cynthia Nance.
