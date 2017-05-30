WHO announces new flagship programs for African region over next two years

Three years after Ebola crisis, Dr. Matsidisho Moeti's Transformation Agenda yields numerous achievements by WHO in the Africa region; sets stage for new focus on adolescent health and establishment of emergency response hubs The World Health Organization's Regional Director for Africa announced today four new flagship programs for the region over the next two years, including a major push on adolescent health and the creation of regional emergency hubs. She also announced that WHO country offices in the African region will be held accountable to a mandatory set of performance deliverables over the next two years as part of the next phase of an ambitious reform program begun in 2015 in the wake of the Ebola crisis in West Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.