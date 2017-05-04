Which AIDS Programs Get More (and Les...

Which AIDS Programs Get More (and Less) Federal Funding in FY2017?

Congress avoided a shutdown of the federal government by finally negotiating a federal funding bill for fiscal year 2017. President Trump is expected to sign the bill into law, but how did AIDS-related programs come out in these negotiations? Funding was decreased for Part C of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program and for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program focusing on sexually transmitted diseases .

