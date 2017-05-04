Which AIDS Programs Get More (and Less) Federal Funding in FY2017?
Congress avoided a shutdown of the federal government by finally negotiating a federal funding bill for fiscal year 2017. President Trump is expected to sign the bill into law, but how did AIDS-related programs come out in these negotiations? Funding was decreased for Part C of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program and for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program focusing on sexually transmitted diseases .
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|Wed
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC