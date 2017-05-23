What should I do if a potential employer or my current employer directly asks me if I have HIV?

Lambda Legal can't tell you the best way to handle such an inquiry - because sometimes just by refusing to answer, you will be presumed to have answered the question - but we can tell you what the law says about this: A potential employer is not legally allowed to ask you this question if the company has not yet offered you a job. If you have been offered the job - contingent only upon successful completion of a medical exam - or are already working in the position, an employer is allowed to ask if you are HIV positive as long as they ask the same question of everyone who holds this or a similar position.

