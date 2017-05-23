What should I do if a potential emplo...

What should I do if a potential employer or my current employer directly asks me if I have HIV?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: POZ

Lambda Legal can't tell you the best way to handle such an inquiry - because sometimes just by refusing to answer, you will be presumed to have answered the question - but we can tell you what the law says about this: A potential employer is not legally allowed to ask you this question if the company has not yet offered you a job. If you have been offered the job - contingent only upon successful completion of a medical exam - or are already working in the position, an employer is allowed to ask if you are HIV positive as long as they ask the same question of everyone who holds this or a similar position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 29
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) 14 hr Louie 48
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) Mon Picpic 3
HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08) May 3 WestTexas Sweethe... 33
STD dating website and app May 2 karally 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 30 Mangasto 2,284
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Apr 30 Mangasto 85
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,441 • Total comments across all topics: 281,228,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC