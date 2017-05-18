Wellbeing tool being developed for HI...

Wellbeing tool being developed for HIV-positive Australians

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Star Observer

AUSTRALIAN researchers have teamed up in an initiative to help support good quality of life for people living with HIV. The partnership between La Trobe University's Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society , the National Association of People with HIV Australia and ViiV Healthcare is developing a world-first quality of life measurement scale to evaluate and improve services and support for people with HIV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Star Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08) May 3 WestTexas Sweethe... 33
STD dating website and app May 2 karally 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 30 Mangasto 2,284
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Apr 30 Mangasto 85
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) Apr 25 Anon 2
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Apr 25 Anon 5
HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating Apr 24 STD Dating 1
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,195,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC