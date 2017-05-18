Wellbeing tool being developed for HIV-positive Australians
AUSTRALIAN researchers have teamed up in an initiative to help support good quality of life for people living with HIV. The partnership between La Trobe University's Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society , the National Association of People with HIV Australia and ViiV Healthcare is developing a world-first quality of life measurement scale to evaluate and improve services and support for people with HIV.
