View Press Release

At the dedication of new Selexis laboratories and facilities, Fongit's Pierre Strubin, Swiss Biotech Association's Dr. Bettina Ernst, Selexis CEO and Chairman Dr. Igor Fisch, Conseiller d'Etat for Geneva Pierre Maudet, Selexis Co-Founder and Board Member Prof. Nicolas Mermod, Mayor of Plan-les-Ouates Fabienne Monbaron, Selexis Board Member Marcel Schmocker, Selexis Employee Dr. David Calabrese, and Selexis Board Member Dr. Peter Pfister celebrate with an official ribbon cutting.

