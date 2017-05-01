US researchers eliminate HIV infectio...

US researchers eliminate HIV infection in 'humanised' mice

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Washington, May 2 - US researchers have successfully removed HIV DNA from the genomes of living animals using a gene-editing tool, boosting the confidence of scientists to eliminate the AIDS virus infection in humans. In a new study published in the journal Molecular Therapy, researchers at Temple University and the University of Pittsburgh on Monday reported performing the feat in three different animal models, including a humanised model in which mice were transplanted with human immune cells and infected with the virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Sun Mangasto 2,284
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Sun Mangasto 85
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) Apr 25 Anon 2
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Apr 25 Anon 5
HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating Apr 24 STD Dating 1
Truvada? Apr 17 BGO 3
News Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08) Apr 13 Chelsea 25
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,713,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC