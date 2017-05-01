US researchers eliminate HIV infection in 'humanised' mice

Washington, May 2 - US researchers have successfully removed HIV DNA from the genomes of living animals using a gene-editing tool, boosting the confidence of scientists to eliminate the AIDS virus infection in humans. In a new study published in the journal Molecular Therapy, researchers at Temple University and the University of Pittsburgh on Monday reported performing the feat in three different animal models, including a humanised model in which mice were transplanted with human immune cells and infected with the virus.

