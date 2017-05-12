Upper East Region Records Low HIV Prevalence |
The Upper East Region has for the past two years recorded a low prevalence rate of 1.5 per cent for the Human Immune Virus . A sentinel survey report said HIV prevalence in the region reduced from1.7 percent in 2013 to 1.4 per cent in 2014 and is presently 1.5 per cent.
