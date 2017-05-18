UNAIDS roots for HIV vaccine
The joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS has called for continued research to find a vaccine for HIV. "Although there have been significant discoveries in the field of vaccine research and development, there is still no effective vaccine available against HIV," the UN body said in a press release issued from Geneva today as the world marks the 20th HIV Vaccine Awareness Day.
