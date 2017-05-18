UNAIDS roots for HIV vaccine

UNAIDS roots for HIV vaccine

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

The joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS has called for continued research to find a vaccine for HIV. "Although there have been significant discoveries in the field of vaccine research and development, there is still no effective vaccine available against HIV," the UN body said in a press release issued from Geneva today as the world marks the 20th HIV Vaccine Awareness Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08) May 3 WestTexas Sweethe... 33
STD dating website and app May 2 karally 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 30 Mangasto 2,284
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Apr 30 Mangasto 85
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) Apr 25 Anon 2
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Apr 25 Anon 5
HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating Apr 24 STD Dating 1
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC