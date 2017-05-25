Trump's latest budget is doomsday for...

Trump's latest budget is doomsday for LGBTQ people and anyone living with HIV/AIDS

While Donald Trump has been busy awkwardly dancing with the king of Saudi Arabia and posing for uncomfortable pictures with the pope , his administration quietly released his latest budget proposal and-guess what?-it's absolutely awful. Especially for LGBTQ people, people of color, and especially for anyone living with HIV/AIDS.

