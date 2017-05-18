Trump increases HIV/Aids funding to U...

Trump increases HIV/Aids funding to Uganda

19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Kampala. The United States government has increased its assistance to HIV treatment and prevention in Uganda by about Shs40 billion from last year's $391 to $402 million this year.

