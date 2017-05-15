Trump Escalates Attack on Women With ...

Trump Escalates Attack on Women With Expanded Global Gag Rule

21 hrs ago

President Donald Trump spent part of his first Monday in office following in the footsteps of other Republican presidents by reinstating the Global Gag Rule , officially known as the Mexico City Policy. The Reagan-era rule bars U.S. aid from going to international NGOs that offer abortion services or even provide information about it as an option-even when they use non-U.S. funds to do so.

