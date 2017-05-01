This is a deeply personal decision that individuals must make for themselves.
This is a deeply personal decision that individuals must make for themselves. The most common situation involving a legal obligation to disclose one's HIV-positive status is to sexual partners - not previous partners, but current and new ones.
