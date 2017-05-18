The 'Charlie Sheen Effect': Surge In At-Home HIV Test Kits After Actor's Public Announcement
After Charlie Sheen's HIV announcement the sale of at-home test kits for the virus nearly doubled, according to a study.Human immunodeficiency virus infection, or HIV, can lead to AIDS if not treated. Amidst many rumors in 2015, the actor went on NBC's Today Show to publicly announce he was HIV-positive.
