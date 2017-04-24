Surprisingly (Or Not?), "Rent" Still ...

Surprisingly (Or Not?), "Rent" Still Has It

The 20th anniversary tour of Rent, which played at the Shubert Theatre from Friday to Sunday, showed that - against a lot of odds - the 1997 musical about struggling artists in a vanished New York City still has legs. I used to love Rent, Jonathan Larson's 1996 musical bemoaning the death of bohemia and chronicling the terrifyingly rapid spread AIDS through New York City's artistic community.

