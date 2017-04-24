Surprisingly (Or Not?), "Rent" Still Has It
The 20th anniversary tour of Rent, which played at the Shubert Theatre from Friday to Sunday, showed that - against a lot of odds - the 1997 musical about struggling artists in a vanished New York City still has legs. I used to love Rent, Jonathan Larson's 1996 musical bemoaning the death of bohemia and chronicling the terrifyingly rapid spread AIDS through New York City's artistic community.
