Sunny side of HIV drive

23 hrs ago

Leone's visit will be a part of Mr and Miss Attitude, a fashion pageant at Morabadi to raise awareness on HIV/AIDS in India's eastern states. Organised by AIDS Healthcare Foundation , a 38-nation non-profit organisation focusing to seek and mould public opinion on the disease through collaborations with fashion designers, musicians, film celebrities and other artistes, and Glamworld Events, a private event management firm committed to social causes, the event will seek to make the sombre topic relatable.

