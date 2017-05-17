Study suggests drug criminalization u...

Study suggests drug criminalization undermining global HIV/AIDS efforts

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

The criminalization of drugs is a leading factor in the world's HIV epidemic and a potential barrier to eradicating HIV/ AIDS , say researchers who've undertaken a sweeping review of research on laws and policies prohibiting drug use. Assistant professor Kora DeBeck of SFU's School of Public Policy, who is a research scientist with the BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS, is co-lead of the study, published in The Lancet .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08) May 3 WestTexas Sweethe... 33
STD dating website and app May 2 karally 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 30 Mangasto 2,284
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Apr 30 Mangasto 85
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) Apr 25 Anon 2
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Apr 25 Anon 5
HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating Apr 24 STD Dating 1
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC