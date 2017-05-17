Study suggests drug criminalization undermining global HIV/AIDS efforts

The criminalization of drugs is a leading factor in the world's HIV epidemic and a potential barrier to eradicating HIV/ AIDS , say researchers who've undertaken a sweeping review of research on laws and policies prohibiting drug use. Assistant professor Kora DeBeck of SFU's School of Public Policy, who is a research scientist with the BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS, is co-lead of the study, published in The Lancet .

