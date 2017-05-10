Study reveals a new method to address...

Study reveals a new method to address a major barrier to eradicating HIV

8 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

May 10, 2017 -- Scientists at the Gladstone Institutes discovered that an enzyme called SMYD2 could be a new therapeutic target for flushing out the HIV that hides in infected individuals. Overcoming this latent virus remains the most significant obstacle to a cure.

