Study: Modern AIDS Drugs Add 10 Years of Life Expectancy in Europe, US

Life expectancy for young HIV-positive adults has risen by 10 years in the United States and Europe, thanks to improvements in AIDS drugs known as antiretroviral therapy, researchers say. This means many patients can expect to live as long as those without HIV, according to the researchers' study published Thursday in The Lancet , a medical journal.

