Study: Early humans were sexually attracted to a head bump

Overall, the results of the study - "Changes in American Adults' Sexual Behavior and Attitudes, 1972-2012 " published in in Archives of Sexual Behavior - suggest that "rising cultural individualism has produced an increasing rejection of traditional social rules, including those against non-marital sex. a Recent generations are also acting on this belief, reporting a significantly higher number of sexual partners as adults and more having casual sex than those born earlier in the twentieth century."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.