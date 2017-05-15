'State of HIV' conference focuses on ...

'State of HIV' conference focuses on the Deep South

Tuskegee University on Wednesday will serve as host of an annual conference, "State of HIV in Black America Conference Southern Region." "Winning at Living: National Black Leadership Commision on AIDS, Inc." will focus on trends of HIV/AIDS in the Deep South, and will include speakers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Duke HIV/AIDS Policy Center and from C. Virginia Fields, president and CEO of the National Black Leadership Commission on AIDS .

