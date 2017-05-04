Since joining NEON, my courage and st...

Since joining NEON, my courage and strength in discussing my status have increased immensely.

One thing I love about working as a peer educator for Project NEON - an HIV-prevention program for gay, bi and trans men affected by crystal meth - is that we all come from very different walks of life. And yet, we fight the same battles and often take a road traveled by many before us.

