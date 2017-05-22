Server at NYC eatery says he was fire...

Server at NYC eatery says he was fired because he has HIV

Server at popular Manhattan eatery who earned as much as $20,000 a week says he was fired from his job because he is HIV-positive A server who earned as much as $20,000 a week at an exclusive Asian eatery in Manhattan says that he was fired because he was HIV -positive, it was reported on Monday. Jack Mountford, 27, filed suit against Buddakan and its owner and operator, the Starr Restaurant Organization, in Manhattan federal court, the New York Post reported on Monday.

