Server at NYC eatery says he was fired because he has HIV
Server at popular Manhattan eatery who earned as much as $20,000 a week says he was fired from his job because he is HIV-positive A server who earned as much as $20,000 a week at an exclusive Asian eatery in Manhattan says that he was fired because he was HIV -positive, it was reported on Monday. Jack Mountford, 27, filed suit against Buddakan and its owner and operator, the Starr Restaurant Organization, in Manhattan federal court, the New York Post reported on Monday.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Louie
|48
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|8 hr
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|9
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
