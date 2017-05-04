SC asks states to include HIV+ve kids...

SC asks states to include HIV+ve kids in 'disadvantaged group'5 min ago

9 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, May 5 The Supreme Court today asked the state governments to issue a notification to include children affected with HIV in disadvantaged group for imparting free, compulsory education under the 2009 law. A bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud said so far, eleven states and one Union territory have issued a notification effecting a change in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 to also include HIV positive kids in the "disadvantaged group".

