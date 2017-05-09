Rise in HIV cases alarms Baguio City

The Department of Health-Cordillera disclosed that cases of people infected with the human immunodeficiency virus which causes AIDS escalated this year, as data from the Health agency revealed that from January to February this year already 18 patients tested positive of HIV. Dr. Celiaflor Brilliantes, medical officer IV at the STI/HIV-AIDS Department of the Baguio City Health Services, said that most of these patients infected with HIV are males, with cause of infection due to males having sex with males or "MSM."

