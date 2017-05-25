Researchers develop new method for ra...

Researchers develop new method for rapidly sorting HIV viruses

Read more: Medical News

Researchers at EMBL, ESPCI Paris, and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative have developed a new technique for rapidly sorting HIV viruses, which could lead to more rapid development of a vaccine for HIV, as they report in Cell Chemical Biology. The technique will enable scientists to identify specific features in the proteins on the virus's surface which are recognized by the immune system and elicit a response similar to that seen in elite controllers - patients that are able to survive without antiviral treatment.

Chicago, IL

