Regional: HIV/AIDS Advocates, PPSA Fundraiser

RALEIGH, N.C.- Patients, healthcare providers, community leaders and advocates gathered in the state's capitol on April 25 for HIV Speaks on Jones Street: NC HIV/AIDS Advocacy Day 2017 to raise awareness and educate North Carolina legislators about policies that improve the lives of people living with HIV and AIDS. North Carolina AIDS Action Network served as the event's host.

