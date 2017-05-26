"Rampa Parlor" project to fights HIV
BAGUIO. The City Health Services Office together with the Department of Health, Baguio Association of Bars and Entertainers, Rainbow Bar and other advocates, celebrate the International Aids candlelight memorial at the City Health office to raise HIV and Aids awareness.
