Public to undergo voluntary HIV testing
THE Department of Health calls for a more vigorous voluntary Human Immunodeficiency Virus testing in the different provinces in the Cordillera Administrative Region this whole month of May. In observance of the International Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Candlelight Memorial and in line with the National HIV Testing Week, the DOH-CAR will be conducting free HIV testing at the various hospitals, rural health units and social hygiene clinics in the region.
