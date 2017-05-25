Prince Harry says people should go and get tested for HIV in memory of Princess Diana
The red-headed Royal said that if his mother was still alive, she'd get tested every month to "prove a point". Prince Harry has been a massive campaigner for tackling the stigma and awareness of HIV/AIDS, famously getting tested himself with Rihanna last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|7 hr
|Sam_96
|2,285
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|21
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 23
|Louie
|48
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC