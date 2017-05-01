Possible HIV scare sees patients recalled to Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust
A series of patients from the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust have been called in for a precautionary test - after a potential HIV scare. A total of 57 patients at the hospital were treated by a locum doctor, who has been diagnosed as HIV positive.
