Possession of small amounts of drugs should be treated as health...
Possession of small amounts of illegal drugs should be treated as a health issue rather than a criminal one, Irish Pharmacy Union president Daragh Connolly told the organisation's national conference in Croke Park today. He said that people with drug problems should be given the same level of care as people with other health issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC