Pia Wurtzbach named UNAIDS envoy for Asia and the Pacific
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach has been appointed Goodwill Ambassador of UNAIDS for Asia and the Pacific as she continues to help promote awareness on the prevention of HIV-AIDS. In a very lively tone, Pia said she will "help raise awareness on HIV/AIDS and see the end of AIDS by 2030."
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|Tue
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
