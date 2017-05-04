Pia Wurtzbach named UNAIDS envoy for ...

Pia Wurtzbach named UNAIDS envoy for Asia and the Pacific

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach has been appointed Goodwill Ambassador of UNAIDS for Asia and the Pacific as she continues to help promote awareness on the prevention of HIV-AIDS. In a very lively tone, Pia said she will "help raise awareness on HIV/AIDS and see the end of AIDS by 2030."

